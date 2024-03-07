IFPRI Launches WEMNS, Revolutionizing Women's Empowerment Metrics in Agriculture

Marking International Women's Day on March 8, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) unveiled the Women's Empowerment Metric for National Statistical Systems (WEMNS), a ground-breaking tool aimed at enhancing the measurement of women's empowerment in agriculture and beyond. Developed in collaboration with global partners, WEMNS seeks to address the limitations of existing metrics by offering a comprehensive, scalable solution for assessing empowerment across diverse economic sectors.

Charting New Territories in Empowerment Metrics

IFPRI's introduction of WEMNS represents a pivotal advancement in the quest to monitor and accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5), which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. Johan Swinnen, IFPRI Director General, emphasized the tool's significance in providing a nuanced understanding of empowerment dynamics as economies evolve. Developed jointly by IFPRI, Emory University, Oxford University, and the World Bank's Living Standards Measurement Study Unit, alongside regional partners, WEMNS is poised to revolutionize how empowerment is measured, moving beyond the agricultural sector to capture broader socio-economic contexts.

WEMNS: A Multifaceted Approach to Empowerment

WEMNS distinguishes itself through its ability to measure empowerment across twelve indicators, spanning intrinsic agency, instrumental agency, collective agency, and agency-enabling resources. Co-creators Agnes Quisumbing and Ruth Meinzen-Dick highlight the tool's versatility, noting its applicability across rural and urban settings, various livelihood strategies, and among both women and men. This innovative metric employs a counting-based methodology, offering insights into both the incidence of disempowerment and its intensity, thereby facilitating a comprehensive analysis of empowerment levels and their impact on welfare outcomes such as income, health, and nutritional status.

Global Adoption and Future Prospects

The immediate future sees the 50x2030 Initiative aiming to scale up WEMNS in large, multitopic surveys across three African countries, with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization leading data production efforts. This strategic move underscores the global commitment to integrating gender-specific metrics into national statistical systems, enhancing the quality and relevance of data on women's empowerment. As stakeholders from Malawi and Guatemala articulate their country-specific plans for WEMNS implementation, the potential of this tool to inform policy and promote gender equality on a global scale becomes increasingly evident.

As IFPRI and its partners embark on this ambitious journey, the broader implications of WEMNS's adoption for gender equality and women's empowerment in global development are profound. By providing a robust, scalable framework for measuring empowerment, WEMNS not only contributes to the advancement of SDG5 but also sets a new standard for gender-responsive data collection and analysis, promising to accelerate progress towards a more equitable world.