Humanitarian Gaps and Resilience in Borno State's Reception Centers

In the heart of northeastern Nigeria, Borno State stands as a testament to human endurance amidst conflict and displacement. A recent service monitoring and gap analysis report, conducted by the CCCM (Camp Coordination and Camp Management), Shelter, and NFI (Non-Food Items) sectors, sheds light on the conditions of seven reception centres in the region.

The report, spanning November 2023, reveals that the centres - Bama, Banki, Monguno, Pulka, Dikwa, Ngala, and Gwoza - are home to 24,272 individuals from 8,133 households. A striking 89 percent of these displaced persons are women and children, painting a poignant picture of the demographic most affected by the ongoing crisis.

A Dance of Departures and Arrivals

During the reporting period, six households, comprising 14 individuals, departed from the centres in Banki, Gwoza, and Pulka. Their reasons? Relocation and family reunification, echoing the universal human desire for stability and togetherness.

Simultaneously, Damasak, in Mobbar LGA, witnessed an influx of approximately 20,000 returnees from Niger. The majority, a staggering 90 percent, have found temporary refuge in the Damasak GSS camp, straining its existing resources and infrastructure.

The Urgent Call for Comprehensive CCCM Response

The surge in returnees has necessitated an immediate and comprehensive CCCM response. The Damasak GSS camp is in dire need of registration services, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) facilities, shelter, protection services, and the establishment of a new reception centre.

This call to action underscores the urgency of addressing the needs of displaced populations effectively and efficiently. It serves as a stark reminder of the gaps that exist within the current humanitarian response and the need for concerted efforts to bridge them.

Valuable Insights for Humanitarian Partners

The report provides invaluable insights for humanitarian partners, offering a detailed look at the conditions of the reception centres and the specific needs of the displaced populations they serve.

By highlighting the gaps in the current response, it paves the way for improved strategies and interventions. It serves as a clarion call for enhanced cooperation and collaboration among humanitarian partners, underlining the importance of a unified approach in addressing the complex needs of displaced populations in Borno State.

As the humanitarian crisis in Borno State continues to evolve, reports such as these offer a beacon of hope. They provide a roadmap for action, ensuring that the response is not just reactive but proactive, not just palliative but transformative.

In the face of adversity, the resilience of the human spirit shines through. This report is a testament to that resilience and a call to action for all those committed to upholding the dignity and well-being of displaced populations in Borno State and beyond.