Human Rights Watch Raises Alarm Over Somalia's Constitutional Amendments Impacting Children's Rights

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has voiced serious concerns over proposed constitutional amendments in Somalia, warning of potential risks to children's rights, including the reinforcement of ambiguities regarding the age of majority. These amendments, if passed, could exacerbate vulnerabilities among children, particularly in relation to child marriage, juvenile justice standards, and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Historical Context and Proposed Changes

In a significant move, the Somali Parliament is considering amendments to the country's constitution that include redefining the age of majority to 15 and potentially permitting certain forms of FGM. This has sparked fears among human rights advocates, including HRW, about the implications for children's rights and well-being. Historically, ambiguities in Somali law have led to children being treated and tried as adults in judicial processes, including in capital cases. HRW's Laetitia Bader emphasizes the need for constitutional reform to prioritize the protection of children's rights over reinforcing harmful practices.

Risks of Child Marriage and FGM

The proposed amendments pose a significant risk of increasing child marriage rates and legitimizing FGM, practices that have long-term detrimental effects on girls' health, education, and overall protection from abuse. Somalia, with one of the highest rates of FGM globally, faces a critical moment in its constitutional review. The lack of a clear ban on all forms of FGM in the proposed amendments is particularly concerning, given the severe physical and psychological consequences of such practices. Despite the Somali government's commitment to eradicating harmful practices, these amendments may undermine efforts to protect children.

International Response and Recommendations

International human rights organizations, including HRW, urge the Somali Parliament to reject the proposed amendments that threaten to weaken protections for children. They call for a comprehensive ban on all forms of FGM and reforms that align with international standards, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. As Somalia's constitutional review process continues, the international community watches closely, hoping for reforms that safeguard, rather than compromise, the rights and well-being of the country's children.