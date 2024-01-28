Human Rights Abuses by African Parks Rangers: The Plight of Congo's Baka People

In the heartland of the Republic of Congo, the indigenous Baka people, including Justin Zoa and his family, have been subjected to severe human rights abuses. The alleged perpetrators? Rangers from the African Parks conservation charity, an organization graced by Prince Harry on its board of directors.

Baka's Tale of Terror

Justin Zoa recalls a harrowing incident while foraging for honey in the Odzala-Kokoua National Park. Detained and tortured by the rangers, Zoa's tale is a chilling account of survival. The Baka, who have lived in harmony with the forest for millennia, are now terrified to step foot in the park. Their extensive knowledge of the forest, once their lifeline, has become the root of their fear.

Militarised Conservation and the Baka

The rangers, trained by military veterans and funded by African Parks, are the subject of these accusations. Despite the park management's plan to protect local community rights, the Baka find themselves in an increasingly precarious situation. The simple act of foraging or hunting has become fraught with danger. Some villagers recount brutal beatings for mere vegetable picking or wood collecting.

Long-standing Allegations

The allegations of brutality, rape, and torture are not new. Human rights groups have been echoing these accusations for years. Yet the scars carried by Justin Zoa, both physical and psychological, bear testament to the continuing plight of the Baka. In the face of this ongoing violence, Zoa and his community struggle to support themselves without access to the forest's resources.