Human Remains Found at Hyena Attack Site: KWS Commits to Public Safety

In an unfortunate turn of events, officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) uncovered human remains at the scene of a recent hyena attack on a student from Multimedia University. The grim discovery followed protests by university students demanding immediate action in response to the attack on 21-year-old Kelvin Mwenda, who suffered severe injuries.

Remains of a Different Victim Identified

The KWS confirmed that the remains found at the site were not Mwenda's but belonged to another individual. The concerned family has been notified of the tragic finding. This incident sheds light on the escalating issue of hyena attacks in the region.

KWS Responds to Student Protests

Reacting to the students' outcry, KWS officials engaged with university leaders and pledged to intensify their efforts to locate more hyena dens and drive the animals back to Nairobi National Park. Operation Ondoa Fisi was launched in response to these repeated hyena attacks, and the public was cautioned on how to handle potential encounters with these animals.

Hyena Euthanized, More Dens Sought

The hyena involved in the attack on Mwenda was euthanized and an operation to identify nearby dens has been initiated. In addition, the carcass of the euthanized hyena is being examined by the KWS veterinary team to ascertain if the animals might be carriers of diseases like rabies. This measure is part of a broader initiative to prevent future human-wildlife conflicts and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Mwenda, the injured student, is currently undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. His condition serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address wildlife-related threats in populated areas.