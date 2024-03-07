House of Representatives to Issue Arrest Warrants Against Non-Compliant Oil Corporates in South-South Nigeria

The House of Representatives is asserting its authority by threatening to issue arrest warrants against the leaders of multinational oil companies and other corporate bodies who fail to comply with their summons.

Advertisment

This move comes as part of the House's tripartite committee investigations into the execution of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in Nigeria's South-South region. The investigation, led by Hon Professor Obiageli Lilian Orogbu, aims to ensure these corporations adhere to the best practices of corporate and environmental behavior within their host communities.

Deep Dive into Corporate Non-Compliance

During the investigative hearing in Abuja, Professor Orogbu expressed significant disappointment at the absence of key oil companies, highlighting the parliament's response to numerous petitions from host communities.

These petitions accuse many corporations of failing to partake in responsible CSR practices. She underscored the importance of CSR, noting disparities in corporate behavior between operations in Nigeria and other countries. The message was clear: companies operating in Nigeria must align their CSR efforts with the scale of their business and contribute meaningfully to rebuilding the nation.

The committee also critiqued the attending companies for not providing sufficient evidence of their CSR initiatives in host communities. This lack of transparency has prompted the rescheduling of the meeting to a yet-to-be-announced date, where these companies are expected to present their CSR activities in detail.