Hormuud Telecom Ignites Digital Transformation with 5G Launch in Somalia

Hormuud Telecom, on 21 March 2024, marked a significant milestone in Somalia's technological landscape by rolling out 5G services in key cities, aiming to enhance connectivity and bolster economic progress. The initiative, targeting up to 81% population coverage in areas including Mogadishu, Kismayo, and Galkayo, demonstrates a leap towards digital inclusivity and modernization. Minister Jama Hassan Khalif and CEO Ahmed Yusuf articulated the move as pivotal for national stability and growth, underscoring the broader aspirations of empowering communities through advanced digital tools.

Advertisment

Unveiling a New Digital Horizon

Hormuud's transition to 5G is designed to meet the evolving needs of its subscribers, offering free upgrades to existing 4G customers and introducing an unlimited data plan at US$20 per month. This strategy not only positions Hormuud as a competitive player in Africa's telecom market but also addresses the increasing data consumption trends among Somali users. The deployment of 5G is expected to revolutionize mobile money services, healthcare, education, and disaster management through enhanced speed and reliability.

Strategic Expansion and Accessibility

Advertisment

With a vision of achieving 88% urban and 70% rural coverage, Hormuud aims to bridge the digital divide across Somalia. The company's investment in 5G infrastructure reflects a commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive society where access to information and services is not a privilege but a norm. This expansion is also indicative of Hormuud's response to the growing demand for mobile internet, which has seen a significant uptick in usage from 1-2GB to an average of 5GB per user over the past two years.

Empowering Communities and Stimulating Growth

The introduction of 5G in Somalia is more than a technological upgrade; it represents a transformative force for societal empowerment and economic development. By facilitating access to digital tools and services, Hormuud is paving the way for innovations in various sectors, including agriculture, education, and disaster management. The initiative underscores the importance of connectivity in achieving sustainable development and resilience in the face of challenges, setting the stage for a thriving, digitally inclusive future.

As Somalia embarks on this new digital era, the launch of 5G services by Hormuud Telecom signifies a critical step towards rebuilding and modernization. With the potential to transform everyday lives through improved connectivity, this development is a testament to the nation's commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth and stability. The collaborative efforts of government and the private sector in this venture highlight a promising outlook for Somalia's digital landscape, offering a blueprint for digital transformation in the region.