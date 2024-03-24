Hormuud Telecom Ignites Digital Transformation in Somalia with 5G Launch

Hormuud Telecom, Somalia's leading telecommunications provider, has officially rolled out 5G services in several key locations across the nation, marking a significant step towards digital inclusivity and enhanced connectivity. Starting March 21, 2024, customers in Mogadishu, Kismayo, Galkayo, and other major cities will experience the next generation of mobile internet, with 4G users receiving complimentary upgrades. This strategic move not only promises to revolutionize mobile money services but also sets the stage for advanced IoT applications, signaling a new era of technological empowerment in Somalia.

Unlocking New Possibilities

With the introduction of 5G, Hormuud aims to provide unparalleled internet speeds ranging from 10Gbps to 400Gbps, addressing the growing demand for fast and reliable connectivity. This upgrade is expected to significantly benefit subscribers by enhancing mobile money services, a critical component of Somalia's economy. Furthermore, the launch of an unlimited data plan for just US$20 per month positions Hormuud as a competitive player in Africa's telecom market. The company's ambitious coverage goals, aiming for 88% urban and 70% rural penetration, underscore its commitment to bridging the digital divide in Somalia.

Empowering Communities through Technology

The deployment of 5G technology is set to catalyze the development of IoT solutions, particularly in disaster management systems. By enabling real-time environmental monitoring through advanced sensors, Hormuud paves the way for more efficient and effective responses to natural disasters. This technological leap, coupled with the company's extensive 4G network established since 2015, promises to enhance the quality of life for the Somali population, 70% of whom now enjoy 4G connectivity. The introduction of 5G by Hormuud is a testament to Somalia's resilience and its stride towards technological advancement and economic stability.

A National Milestone

The launch of 5G services by Hormuud Telecom has been lauded by key figures, including the Minister of Telecommunication, Jama Hassan Khalif, who described it as a critical milestone for Somalia's growth and stability. CEO Ahmed Yusuf emphasized the initiative's broader implications, highlighting its role in empowering communities, stimulating progress, and fostering a digitally inclusive society. This development not only reflects Hormuud's vision for a connected future but also Somalia's overarching commitment to embracing digital transformation as a pathway to prosperity.

As Somalia welcomes the 5G era with open arms, the implications of this technological advancement extend far beyond improved internet speeds and connectivity. It heralds a future where digital inclusivity becomes the norm, empowering individuals and communities across the nation. Through initiatives like Hormuud's 5G launch, Somalia is positioning itself as a beacon of digital progress in Africa, ready to harness the benefits of technology for societal advancement and economic growth.