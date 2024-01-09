en English
Africa

Hitchd Revolutionizes Wedding Gifts with Honeymoon Fund Concept

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Hitchd Revolutionizes Wedding Gifts with Honeymoon Fund Concept

In the ever-evolving landscape of nuptials, Hitchd, an avant-garde online platform, is reshaping the paradigm of wedding gifts by introducing a novel Honeymoon Fund concept. The innovation enables couples to receive contributions towards their dream post-wedding adventures, marking a significant shift from the conventional practice of giving physical gifts such as kitchen appliances and home decor items.

Experiences Over Objects

Breaking the mold, Hitchd is not merely facilitating the exchange of gifts but is at the forefront of creating memorable experiences. Couples can use the platform to curate personalized honeymoon funds that mirror their aspirations, be it boutique shopping in the romantic streets of Paris, an adrenaline-pumping safari in the African wilderness, or an idyllic sunset dinner on a secluded beach.

This transformation aligns with the modern trend of couples cohabiting before tying the knot, thereby diminishing the need for household items. Hitchd is thus acting as a conduit for experience-driven gifts, a concept that is steadily gaining traction in the contemporary world.

Surpassing Traditional Registries

A study conducted in 2022 unveiled that couples utilizing Hitchd’s service received an average cash gift of $198. This figure remarkably surpasses the average gift value on The Knot, a leading US wedding registry, by 23%. The data underscores Hitchd’s capacity to outperform traditional registries, thereby enhancing its value proposition to couples seeking a modern touch to their special day.

A Shift Towards Customizability

Reflecting on the platform’s success, Hitchd’s CEO, Isuru Fonseka, acknowledges the global shift towards experience-driven gifts. He emphasizes the platform’s flexibility and customizability, which cater to the preferences of both gift givers and receivers. The platform’s unique selling point lies in its ability to customize and personalize the honeymoon fund, offering couples an opportunity to create a wedding registry that truly reflects their personalities and preferences.

For those interested in exploring this innovative way of gift-giving or to create a honeymoon fund, they can visit the Hitchd website for further details.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

