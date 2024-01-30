In a historic move, the West African nations of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have declared their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The nations, all led by military governments, have cited 'inhumane' sanctions imposed by ECOWAS to reverse coups as the primary reason for this unprecedented decision. This withdrawal not only signifies a shift in regional alliances but also raises concerns about the impact on regional integration and the free movement of goods and citizens within the bloc.

The three nations have jointly formed a defense pact known as the Alliance of Sahel States. Their withdrawal from ECOWAS is accompanied by a severed relationship with France, opting instead for security support from Russia. This move has heightened concerns about the spread of armed groups southwards towards the relatively stable coastal countries of Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast. West Africa has already recorded more than 1,800 attacks in the first six months of 2023, leading to nearly 4,600 deaths and creating dire humanitarian consequences.

ECOWAS's Reaction

In response to the withdrawal, ECOWAS has suspended all three countries and imposed severe sanctions. The regional body, however, maintains that it wasn't notified of the countries' decision to withdraw, and according to its protocols, withdrawal takes up to one year to be completed. Despite the tension, ECOWAS has expressed its commitment to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

Contrary to assertions by critics, this decision has no direct correlation with the leadership of Nigeria's President Tinubu. Nigeria, which is not embroiled in a war with either Russia or NATO, remains unaffected by these tensions. President Tinubu is expected to steer the country towards lasting peace within ECOWAS, emphasizing the importance of national unity and collective problem-solving among the Nigerian people.