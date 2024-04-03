Gynaecologists Warn: Misuse of Malaria Drugs in Early Pregnancy Risks Deformity, Miscarriage

Gynaecologists have issued a stark warning about the dangers of using certain malaria medications during early pregnancy. These medical professionals emphasize that such misuse can lead to permanent deformity in fetuses or even miscarriages. They advocate for the supervision of qualified physicians when treating malaria in pregnant women, especially during the critical first trimester of organogenesis.

Understanding the Risks

Dr. Babatunde Rosiji, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, outlined the severe impact malaria can have across all trimesters of pregnancy, with the first trimester posing significant risks due to the development of foundational organs. The misuse of antimalarial drugs during this period can result in irreversible damage or loss of pregnancy. Malaria treatment, according to Rosiji, requires precise medication management to ensure the benefits outweigh the potential risks to both mother and unborn child. Artemisinin-based combination therapy is highlighted as a recommended treatment, but with caution during early pregnancy.

Professional Guidance is Key

Self-medication poses a grave risk, particularly when women are unaware of their pregnancy. The experts stress the importance of seeking professional medical advice upon missing a period or feeling unwell. Dr. Judiet Ugbechie, another esteemed gynaecologist, reinforces the necessity of avoiding medication during the first eight weeks of pregnancy, a critical period for organ development. In cases of severe malaria threatening both mother and baby, specific treatments may be initiated under strict medical supervision to mitigate complications.

Research Highlights Treatment Concerns

A study referenced by the specialists, published in the National Library of Medicine, underscores the severe consequences of malaria in pregnancy, including maternal mortality and low birth weight leading to neonatal mortality. The study calls attention to the limited treatment options recommended for falciparum malaria in the first trimester, primarily a seven-day course of quinine, due to drug safety concerns.

This cautionary stance from gynaecologists underscores the critical need for awareness and adherence to medical advice when dealing with malaria in pregnancy. It highlights the delicate balance between treating a potentially life-threatening condition and safeguarding the health and development of the unborn child.