Gweru City Council Takes Action on Stalled Mkoba 21 Housing Project

In a move that underscores the urgency of housing development in Zimbabwe, the Gweru City Council is taking bold action against land developers involved in the Mkoba 21 housing project. The project, which has been marred by a lack of progress for over a decade, has left beneficiaries who purchased residential stands ten years ago unable to build their houses due to incomplete land servicing.

Revising or Canceling Contracts

Mayor Martin Chivhoko made a stern announcement indicating the council's consideration to either revise contracts with the underperforming developers or cancel them outright. The decision is set to jolt the stagnant project which consists of approximately 6,000 stands.

Incentivizing Developers

In an attempt to stimulate activity, an additional 1,000 stands are being offered as an incentive to developers who complete their work. This bold move is a testament to the council's determination to resolve the longstanding issue and finally provide homeowners with the opportunity to build.

Delayed Sales Contracts and Environmental Impact Assessment

Adding to the complications, beneficiaries only received agreement of sales contracts in 2023, a full nine years after their initial purchase in 2014. The delay has been largely attributed to the developers' failure to secure essential environmental impact assessment certificates. The three developers originally contracted for the development of the residential stands are CASAS, Wackdrive, and Sheasham.