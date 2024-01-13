en English
Africa

Greenpeace and Kick Polluters Out Release Parody Video Criticizing TotalEnergies' AFCON Sponsorship

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Greenpeace and Kick Polluters Out Release Parody Video Criticizing TotalEnergies’ AFCON Sponsorship

As the euphoria of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) sweeps across the continent, an unexpected player has taken the field. Not a celebrated footballer, but a multinational company, TotalEnergies, accused of capitalizing on the tournament’s popularity while allegedly exacerbating the climate crisis. In a bold move, Greenpeace Africa and its ally Kick Polluters Out have unveiled a parody video casting a spotlight on TotalEnergies’ controversial AFCON sponsorship and its alleged greenwashing practices.

A Satirical Stance Against Greenwashing

The video features renowned Zimbabwean comedian Munashe Chirisa and British Bafta Award winner Jolyon Rubinstein, satirically portraying TotalEnergies executives. They mock the company’s attempts to exploit AFCON’s viewership to bolster its image, even as it continues to profit from climate-damaging fossil fuel extraction. The parody underlines the stark contrast between the celebration of African unity through football and TotalEnergies’ operations that have been blamed for environmental degradation and community displacement.

Calling Out TotalEnergies

In the video, Greenpeace Africa’s Oil and Gas Campaigner, Thandile Chinyavanhu, calls TotalEnergies to account, accusing the company of “poisoning the air” and displacing communities for oil drilling. The demand for a transition to clean energy is reiterated, and TotalEnergies is painted as a hypocritical entity profiting from environmentally destructive practices while attempting to project a green image.

TotalEnergies’ Controversial Projects

Adding weight to the criticism, the video references TotalEnergies’ involvement in controversial projects across Africa. These include the East African Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the gas development project in Mozambique. The company’s offshore drilling activities in South Africa are also highlighted, despite widespread environmental concerns. The critique comes amidst reports of TotalEnergies’ significant profits, with a net profit of over $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Kick Polluters Out Co-Founder, Samm Farai Monro, echoes the video’s sentiments, calling for TotalEnergies to be shown the “red card” for their environmental impact. In essence, the video serves as an ardent call to action, urging for the end of sportswashing by big polluters and for the world to kick fossil fuels into the past, where they belong.

0
Africa Energy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

