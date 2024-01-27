Governor Yahaya Bello Ushers in New Era of Traditional Leadership in Kogi State

In the closing phase of his governance in Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has made considerable strides in reshaping the traditional institution by crowning new traditional rulers. Four eminent rulers received their Staffs of Office in a remarkable succession of events, spearheading a new era of traditional leadership in the state.

A New Dawn for Koton-Karfe Kingdom

On January 24th, HRM. Saidu Akawu Salihu ascended to the throne as the new Ohimege Igu of Koton-Karfe Kingdom. The event followed the unexplained dethronement of his predecessor on January 8th, shortly after the Kogi governorship election. The transition, although sudden, marked an important milestone in the governance of the kingdom.

Succession in Ebiraland

The day after Salihu's coronation, Alh. Ahmed Tinaji Anaje was installed as the new Ohinoyi Ebiraland, stepping into the shoes of the late Dr. Ado Ibrahim. Anaje's ascendancy signifies a new chapter for Ebiraland, promising continuity and progress.

A New Era for Lokoja and Kupa

Two days later, on January 26th, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Markarfi IV and Alhaji Dauda Kabir Isah were enthroned as the Maigari of Lokoja and Maiyaki of Kupa, respectively. Their installations usher in a fresh start for both communities, instilling hope and optimism.

Call for Unity, Welfare, and Security

As part of his reform agenda, Governor Bello urged the newly installed rulers to prioritize unity, welfare, and security amongst their subjects. In a gesture of goodwill, he presented the monarchs with state-of-the-art vehicles, underscoring his support for the traditional institution.

In response, the new rulers expressed their gratitude and vowed to prioritize the peace, security, and welfare of their communities. Their commitment reaffirms the objectives of Bello's reforms, promising a brighter future for Kogi State's traditional institution.