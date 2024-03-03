Global Push to Train Nurses, Midwives in Emergency Care Targets LMICs: WHO's 25x25 Campaign

In a groundbreaking move towards bolstering global health infrastructure, the World Health Organization (WHO) has embarked on a significant campaign aimed at enhancing emergency care capabilities among nurses and midwives in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This initiative, known as the 25x25 Basic Emergency Care (BEC) Campaign, seeks to address the glaring disparities in emergency healthcare training and access, crucial for saving lives and improving health outcomes in underserved regions.

Urgent Need for Enhanced Emergency Care Training

Despite nurses and midwives constituting over half of the global healthcare workforce, many in LMICs lack the necessary training to provide basic emergency care. This training gap has dire consequences, with every second fatality in these countries attributable to conditions treatable with prompt and adequate emergency response. The WHO's 25x25 BEC Campaign aims to fill this critical void by equipping healthcare providers with the skills needed to offer first contact emergency care, especially to vulnerable populations including mothers and children.

Global Commitment and Strategic Implementation

Following the unanimous adoption of resolution 76.2 by the World Health Assembly in May 2023, there has been a renewed global commitment to integrate emergency, critical, and operative care into universal health coverage. Spearheaded by the WHO Chief Nursing Office and supported by a coalition of partners, the campaign's implementation involves developing and promoting BEC training across 25 targeted countries by 2025. This initiative represents a concerted effort to not only enhance the capacity of nurses and midwives but also to ensure that people in LMICs have access to life-saving emergency care.

Evidence, Impact, and Future Prospects

The upcoming webinar will showcase the tangible impacts and outcomes of the BEC training in selected countries, providing insights into the real-world application and effectiveness of the campaign. Key speakers, including Dr. Amelia Latu Afuhaamango Tuipulotu, the Chief Nursing Officer at WHO, and other distinguished healthcare professionals, will share their experiences and the positive changes observed in emergency care delivery. This initiative not only promises to elevate the role of nurses and midwives in LMICs but also to significantly reduce the mortality rate associated with treatable conditions in emergency settings.

As the 25x25 BEC Campaign progresses, the implications for global health are profound. By empowering nurses and midwives with essential emergency care skills, the campaign is poised to make a substantial difference in the lives of millions, particularly in regions where healthcare access has historically been a challenge. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for future global health campaigns, highlighting the critical role of training and education in achieving universal health coverage and improving health outcomes worldwide.