Global Citizen Festival Returns to Ghana - A Beacon against Poverty

The Global Citizen Festival, a platform for action against global poverty, is set to return to Accra, Ghana in 2024. This announcement was made on the official Global Citizen Instagram page, in collaboration with President Nana Akufo Addo and partners Pg Lang. The festival's return to Ghana marks a significant milestone in the journey of the festival, which began in 2012.

Mobilizing the Global Community

Global Citizen Festival, over the years, has evolved into a platform that raises awareness and encourages active participation in addressing global issues. The festival aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the mission to eradicate global poverty by 2030. By blending music and activism, the festival seeks to drive positive change and make a lasting impact.

Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience

As part of the festival's expansion, the Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience tour was launched. This unique international music circuit promotes economic investment, job creation, and entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country. The Ghanaian event injected over $15 million into the economy, employed over 1000 Ghanaians, and drew more than 5000 visitors. The tour is set to expand to three countries in 2024 and five countries by 2025, setting a new standard for entertainment touring in Africa.

Impact on the Creative Economy

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda have expressed their excitement and congratulations about the expansion of the Move Afrika tour. Kweku Mandela, Chief Vision Officer at Global Citizen, highlighted the positive impact on the creative economy, with pgLang expressing enthusiasm about expanding their efforts to Ghana. The festival's success in Ghana in 2022, marked by high-quality production and performances from Ghanaian and international artists, has inspired local event organizers to emulate these global initiatives.