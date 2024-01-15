Gibraltar's Redibikes Get a New Lease on Life in Morocco

In an effort to give new life to unused resources, the Government of Gibraltar has made a significant contribution to social projects in Morocco by donating a fleet of 'Redibikes'. Originally introduced in 2017, these distinctive red bicycles were withdrawn from service in 2020, coinciding with the onset of the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Redibikes: From Gibraltar to Morocco

Due to the lack of utilization, the Redibikes were becoming derelict in Gibraltar. A total of 105 bikes were reported to have been removed by GBC at the time of their withdrawal. Instead of allowing these bicycles to deteriorate without purpose, the Government made the decision to donate them, thereby creating an opportunity to contribute to beneficial projects abroad.

Pikala Bikes: Pedalling Towards Social Change

The recipient of this generous donation is Pikala Bikes, an organization based in Marrakech, Morocco. Pikala Bikes is recognized for its innovative use of recycled bicycles in educational and social initiatives. They also offer bicycle tours and rentals as part of their services.

A Win-Win Move

The Government's decision to donate the bikes to Morocco, while stemming from their condition, was also driven by the intention to contribute positively to social causes. This proactive approach has resulted in a win-win situation: the bikes are saved from becoming waste and are instead put to use to drive social change in Morocco. The move has been defended by the Government as a responsible step towards repurposing resources for beneficial projects abroad.