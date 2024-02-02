Ghana's Vehicle Emission Tax Under Fire: MP Agbodza Leads Criticism

Controversy has brewed in Ghana over the recent implementation of the Vehicle Emission Tax. At the heart of this contention is Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, who has criticized the Ghanaian government for what he views as a deceitful reintroduction of road tolls. The tax, which came into effect on February 1, 2024, has been labeled as a veneer for the government to extract money from motorists under the pretense of environmental concern.

Questioning The Tax's Impact On Emissions

Agbodza argues that the tax bears no tangible connection to reducing emissions or combating climate change. He challenges the government to demonstrate how the funds collected will be effectively used to address environmental concerns. Benjamin Boakye, the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), shares Agbodza's skepticism. He posits that the tax will not necessarily lower carbon emissions and might even lead to a loss of government revenue.

Calling Out The Vice President's Role

Agbodza's criticism extends to Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He holds Bawumia directly responsible for the inception of the tax, going as far as to label it as draconian. Detailing the rates for the Vehicle Emission Tax, it's GH�75 per annum for motorcycles and tricycles, GH�150 per annum for motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc, and GH�300 per annum for vehicles above 3000 cc including cargo and articulated trucks.

Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance's Stance

Furthermore, The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) has decried the lack of clarity in the tax's implementation. They express concerns about the government's commitment to investing the expected revenue in financing green infrastructure. ICEG also points to the risk of mismanagement of funds and proposes the creation of an Emissions Fund for proper accountability. They emphasize the need for a progressive tax structure to promote equity and fairness in the use of cleaner vehicles. The controversy surrounding the Vehicle Emission Tax in Ghana continues to simmer as citizens and institutions alike voice their concerns and criticisms.