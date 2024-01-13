en English
Africa

Ghana’s Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid ‘Dumsor’ Outages

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:27 am EST
Across the borders of Ghana, a collective sigh of exasperation echoes. The cause? An enduring issue of intermittent power outages, colloquially known as ‘dumsor.’ The erratic electricity supply has been an unwelcome interruption to the daily rhythm of life and business operations, stirring considerable inconvenience and distress among the public. From household chores to commercial activities, the unpredictable darkness has cast a long shadow over productivity, income, and the overall quality of life.

Public Outcry for a Load-Shedding Timetable

Voices from across the nation have risen in unison, pleading for a solution, a sense of control in the face of this unpredictability. The citizens, wearied by the repeated disruptions, have called for a load-shedding timetable from the government or the power authorities. A schedule of this nature would allow the public to plan their activities around the power cuts, transforming the unpleasant surprise of darkness into a manageable inconvenience. The purpose? To minimize the adverse effects of ‘dumsor’ on their lives and livelihoods.

‘Dumsor’: A Recurring Nightmare

The ‘dumsor’ conundrum is not a new entrant in Ghana’s narrative. The nation has witnessed similar instances in the past, each episode inciting public outcry and demands for solutions. Yet, as the lights flicker once more, the public’s patience wanes, and their frustration mounts. The government’s response, its strategies to alleviate the situation, remains a critical matter of concern for the affected populace.

Demands and Consequences

Amid the chaos caused by frequent power cuts, residents and business operators in the Ashanti Region have urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide them with a load-shedding timetable. In a step further, the General Transport, Petroleum, Chemical, and Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress has demanded the removal of three board members of the ECG. The public’s demand for a resolution to the ongoing electricity crisis has grown louder, their patience thinner, as the power supply issues persist.

Africa Energy
Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

