Ghana's Lands Commission Embraces Digitalization with a Modernized Land Record System

The Lands Commission (LC) in Ghana is taking a significant leap towards digital transformation, with the introduction of a modernized land record management system. Unveiled during the "Executive Secretary's Briefing" on February 2, 2024, this system is expected to revolutionize land documentation processes by digitizing and archiving existing records, thereby enhancing efficiency and accessibility.

A Step Towards Digitalization

The Executive Secretary, Mr. Benjamin Arthur, underscored the importance of digitalization for the Lands Commission. The new system, he explained, is designed to facilitate automated workflow processes and improve maps and spatial data. Furthermore, the Commission is bent on extending its services through various digital platforms, making land services more accessible to Ghanaians.

Enhancing Land Record Management

One of the main objectives of this digital transformation is to support systematic recording and titling. This will speed up the update of land title records and enable the Commission to create an up-to-date geospatial database, offering an accurate representation of the country's land ownership structure. The Commission is also prioritizing the training of its staff and the procurement of advanced equipment to ensure a seamless transition to a digital-first approach.

Project Implementation and Financial Implications

The digitalization drive is part of the broader Lands Administration Reform Project. PDB Ghana Limited, having received approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), is set to undertake this project. The investment by PDB Ghana Limited in the project is estimated at $85 million over five years, pending finance arrangement approval from the Ministry of Finance and legal agreement review. Besides, the Lands Commission reported a 12% revenue increase in 2023 compared to the previous year, a significant portion of which came from ground rent.