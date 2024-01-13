en English
Africa

Ghana’s Energy Ministry Vows to End ‘Dumsor’, Promises Reliable Power Supply

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Ghana’s Energy Ministry Vows to End ‘Dumsor’, Promises Reliable Power Supply

In an unprecedented move, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Deputy Energy Minister of Ghana, has made a public commitment promising the end of the nation’s perennial power outages, known locally as ‘dumsor’. This statement comes as a direct response to the growing concerns of the populace, reinforcing the government’s pledge to overcome the energy challenges that have dogged the country for years.

Government Promises an End to ‘Dumsor’

The term ‘dumsor’, derived from the Akan language, has been used colloquially to depict the recurrent power outages that have beleaguered Ghana. The Deputy Minister’s assurance of the cessation of ‘dumsor’ signifies the government’s confidence in the measures implemented, or those planned, to ensure a stable electricity supply for its citizens.

Addressing the Energy Challenges

The assurance from the Deputy Minister follows the significant loss suffered by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to recent devastating floods. The natural calamity led to a loss of GH¢2.4 million, exacerbating the existing power issues in the country. Despite the setback, the Minister’s statement reflects the government’s conviction in its ability to resolve the energy crisis.

Improving Power Infrastructure

Implicit in the Deputy Minister’s assurance is the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the power infrastructure in the country. While specifics were not provided, it’s apparent that these efforts form the foundation of the government’s confidence in preventing future occurrences of ‘dumsor’. The commitment to a reliable energy future for Ghana marks a significant turning point in addressing the nation’s power challenges.

In essence, the Deputy Energy Minister’s declaration serves as a beacon of hope for Ghanaians who have long been plagued by inconsistent power supply. It also underscores the government’s commitment to sustainably addressing the nation’s energy challenges, paving the way for a future where ‘dumsor’ is a term relegated to the annals of history.

Africa Energy
