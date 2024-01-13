en English
Africa

Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Calls for Transparency and Predictable Power Distribution

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Calls for Transparency and Predictable Power Distribution

The simmering frustrations of the Ghanaian public over the recurring power outages, locally termed ‘dumsor’, have reached a boiling point. These unpredictable and intermittent blackouts are not only disrupting daily life, but also impacting critical sectors such as business, education, and healthcare. The citizens’ plea for transparency from authorities and the provision of a load-shedding schedule is growing louder, as the unpredictability of these outages is proving detrimental to both economic growth and personal convenience.

The Struggle of Uncertainty

The major grievance of the public lies in the lack of a schedule for these outages. A load-shedding timetable would allow individuals and businesses to plan their activities around the power cuts, thus mitigating economic losses and personal disruption. The current lack of a predictable distribution plan has left the public in a state of constant uncertainty and heightened inconvenience.

Mounting Pressure on Authorities

Amidst the growing public discontent, the government and power companies are facing significant pressure to either provide a reliable electricity supply or at least devise a foreseeable plan for power distribution. It is the citizens’ hope that the transparency they are demanding will lead to an efficient and effective solution to the electricity supply issue.

‘Dumsor: A Persistent Issue

The issue of ‘dumsor’ is not new in Ghana. Previous attempts to tackle the power crisis have yielded limited success. The current outcry is a testament to the public’s exhaustion with the situation and their strong desire for a sustainable solution to the power supply issues. The narrative of ‘dumsor’ is etched deep into the daily life of Ghanaians, and it is a story they wish to rewrite.

Africa Energy
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

