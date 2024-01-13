en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Persistent Power Outages

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Persistent Power Outages

For the citizens of Ghana, the term ‘dumsor,’ a local term for persistent power outages, has become an unwelcome part of their everyday vocabulary. The nation’s power supply, unpredictable and inconsistent, has become a source of significant disruption, causing an outcry from the public and a demand for a more structured approach to power management.

The Power Crisis and Its Effects

The lack of a dependable power supply has been particularly devastating for small businesses, healthcare institutions, and educational facilities, all of which heavily rely on a consistent electricity supply for their day-to-day operations. The frequent and erratic nature of these power outages has crippled their functioning, leading to a growing frustration among the populace. With the government and power companies seemingly unable to adequately address the issue, the calls for a load-shedding timetable have grown louder. This timetable, citizens argue, would at least allow them to plan their activities around the expected power cuts.

A Historical Perspective

Reflecting on Ghana’s historical energy challenges, the current situation is not an isolated event but a manifestation of long-standing issues. The country’s energy mix, comprising of hydropower, gas, and oil, has struggled to deliver electricity consistently, especially to rural areas. The power crisis, often leading to electricity rationing and even a 10% loss in total electricity generation capacity, has affected both urban and rural areas alike.

Implications and Possible Solutions

The implications of the ‘dumsor’ crisis extend beyond daily inconveniences. It is a significant hurdle to the country’s economic growth, foreign investment, and tourism. The need for a sustainable and inclusive energy solution is paramount. A shift towards renewable energy could be a potential solution, offering a more reliable and inclusive energy framework to tackle the crisis. Moreover, the demand for a load-shedding timetable underscores the need for transparency and improved communication between the power sector and the public.

In conclusion, the ‘dumsor’ crisis in Ghana is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. The citizens’ call for a load-shedding timetable is a cry for better management, transparency, and a more reliable power infrastructure that can support the nation’s development needs.

0
Africa Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
14 seconds ago
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024
Uganda is preparing to step into the international limelight as it assumes the chairmanship of a vital international forum, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) & G77+China, from 2024 to 2026. This prestigious designation sets the stage for Uganda to shape global discussions and initiatives over the next three years, potentially advancing national interests and bolstering diplomatic
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
6 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
8 mins ago
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
2 mins ago
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
4 mins ago
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
5 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
56 seconds
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
1 min
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
2 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
2 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
3 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
3 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
3 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
4 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
4 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
12 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app