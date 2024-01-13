en English
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Demanding Stability Amid Power Outages

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:13 pm EST
In the heart of West Africa, Ghana grapples with a significant crisis, colloquially known as ‘dumsor’. This term, indigenous to the nation, refers to the turbulent power outages that have become an alarming concern for its citizens. The persistent unpredictability of these outages has not only disrupted daily life but also cast a shadow over economic activities.

The Unpredictable Power Outage Conundrum

According to the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the recent power outages are a direct result of power rationing by the Ghana Grid Company. In his statement, he drew attention to the current 500 megawatts of power outage as a clear indication of load shedding. He further criticized the lack of transparency and communication related to the power outage schedule, urging the company to provide a load-shedding timetable urgently to help households and businesses plan their activities.

Financial Insolvency and Power Sector Challenges

The content found on the web page suggests that the ongoing power outages in Ghana are linked to financial insolvency in the energy sector. MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa, underscored the financial challenges in the sector and the mismatch between power demand and available capacity. This circumstance intensifies the problem, reflecting a broader struggle to manage energy-related finances and maintain a stable power supply.

Political Tussle and the ‘Dumsor’ Crisis

The Deputy Minister of Energy attributes the recent power outages to commercial issues, while the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, accuses the government of playing politics with the power crisis. This political tussle presents two starkly different perspectives on the crisis. The Deputy Minister argues that the power outage issue has been resolved by the current administration and challenges Mr. Mahama’s definition of ‘dumsor’. In contrast, John Dramani Mahama insists that the country is in a deeper mess than Ghanaians are made to believe and promises to resolve the issue if elected.

As the demand for electricity continues to grow, the need for a stable and predictable power supply becomes even more critical. The government’s response and potential solutions to the ‘dumsor’ crisis, as well as its impact on the population and the economy, remain focal points of concern for Ghanaians.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

