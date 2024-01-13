Ghanaians Demand Load-Shedding Timetable Amidst Persistent Power Outages

Amidst the persistent power outages in Ghana, known locally as ‘dumsor,’ the public is voicing its frustration and calling for immediate action. The lack of a predictable power cut schedule is causing significant disruption, affecting both households and businesses. Citizens are urging the government and power authorities to provide a load-shedding timetable to enable better planning and minimize the impact of the erratic power supply. This call for transparency and better communication from the authorities responsible for power distribution is gaining momentum as the power stability issues continue to worsen.

Public Outcry for a Load-Shedding Timetable

Residents and business operators in the Ashanti Region are at the forefront of the call for a load-shedding timetable. The erratic power supply situation has led to widespread dissatisfaction among Ghanaians, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on a stable power supply. These include cold store operators, printing press operators, and salon and barber shop operators in Kumasi, who have expressed how the situation is adversely affecting their businesses.

The Government’s Response and Assurance

Key industry players, such as the Institute of Energy Security (IES), have raised alarms over the situation, attributing it to financial challenges. Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, acknowledged these challenges but assured Ghanaians of a 100 percent resolution to the ongoing power crisis. Despite the government’s assurance, the public outcry continues, reflecting a pressing need for a more reliable power infrastructure in Ghana.

Impact on Productivity and Economic Activities

The unpredictable power cuts are having a significant impact on productivity and economic activities. The public has taken to various platforms to voice their concerns, highlighting the difficulties faced in their daily lives. The issues extend beyond inconvenience, representing a tangible threat to the nation’s economic stability. The current situation underscores the critical role of reliable power supply in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for Ghanaians.