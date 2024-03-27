Ghana: Two Men Jailed Four Years for Police Cell Escape Attempt

In a surprising turn of events in the Western Region of Ghana, two suspects, Desmond Ampong, 23, and Evans Sarpong, 24, found themselves facing a four-year jail term each after their bold attempt to escape from police custody was thwarted. Arrested separately for theft-related crimes, the duo conspired to break out of the Bawdie police cell, leading to their conviction on charges of trying to elude justice and conspiracy.

Crime and Capture

On October 23, 2023, Desmond Ampong was apprehended for stealing a motorbike near Obuasi, while Evans Sarpong was arrested at Bawdie for goat theft. Their detention in the Bawdie police cells was meant for investigation purposes. However, the pair had other plans. According to Chief Inspector Juliana Essel-Dadzie, who narrated the incident to the Tatkwa circuit court, an escape plan was hatched by the suspects while in custody. Their attempt to break free was initiated on October 25, when the station officer was alerted by unusual noises emanating from the cells.

The Escape Attempt

Upon investigation, the officer discovered Sarpong in the act of chiseling a hole in the cell's wall, with Ampong positioned as a lookout. The duo's plan was to create a passage through which they could escape. However, their efforts were quickly foiled as they were caught in the act, interrogated, and subsequently admitted to their offences in their caution statements. This confession played a pivotal role in their conviction.

Legal Repercussions

The court, presided over by Hathia Ama Manu, handed down a four-year imprisonment sentence to each of the accused, marking a stern response to their failed escape attempt. This sentence not only serves as punishment for their initial crimes but also as a deterrent to others who might contemplate similar actions. The swift action by the police and the judicial system underscores the seriousness with which such attempts are viewed, highlighting the consequences of attempting to undermine the law.

This case sheds light on the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining security within their facilities and the lengths to which individuals will go to evade justice. It serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the constant need for improvements in security measures within detention facilities. As the convicts begin their sentences, their story remains a cautionary tale for those contemplating similar escape attempts.