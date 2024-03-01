Ghana Prepares to Host 3rd African Media Convention, Fosters Press Freedom Across Continent

Ghana is setting the stage for a significant event in the African media landscape with the opening of registration and accreditation for the 3rd African Media Convention (AMC), signaling its readiness to host this pivotal gathering. Slated for 15th to 17th May 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre, the AMC aims to unite media stakeholders from across Africa and beyond. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ghana Journalists Association, UNESCO, the African Union, and other key partners, emphasizing the vital role of journalism and the need to safeguard media freedoms.

Enhancing Press Freedom and Safety

The AMC serves as a continental counterpart to the Global World Press Freedom Day, focusing on the essential function of journalism in Africa. It celebrates press freedom's fundamental principles while seeking innovative solutions to protect media rights and improve journalist safety in African Union Member States. This year's convention also aims to review achievements since the 2018 World Press Freedom Day Global Conference hosted by Ghana, offering a platform for networking and the exchange of best practices among media professionals, academia, and civil society organizations.

Call for Participation and Collaboration

Organizers are extending an invitation to media houses, journalism students, scholars, and various stakeholders to register and propose side events, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of the convention. With a deadline set for 15th April 2024 for participant registration and 30th March 2024 for event proposals, the AMC encourages widespread participation to bolster the African media sector. Additionally, media outlets interested in covering the event are advised to contact the AMC Secretariat for accreditation.

Global Recognition for Press Freedom Advocacy

In a related development highlighting the global commitment to press freedom, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has nominated the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize 2024. This nomination recognizes the resilience and sacrifices of Gaza's journalists amidst challenging conditions, underlining the universal importance of supporting media workers worldwide. The winner of this prestigious award will be honored on World Press Freedom Day, 3 May 2024, further connecting the global and African efforts to protect journalism.

As Ghana gears up to host the 3rd AMC, the event promises to be a watershed moment for African media, fostering discussions that could shape the future of press freedom on the continent. Through collaboration, innovation, and solidarity, the AMC aims to strengthen the African media landscape, ensuring that journalism continues to thrive as a pillar of democracy and freedom.