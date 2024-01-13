en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule

In Ghana, the persistent power outages, locally known as ‘dumsor’, have plunged communities into distress. The unpredictable blackouts have not only disrupted daily routines but have also crippled livelihoods, prompting citizens to demand a clear load-shedding timetable from the government. The term ‘dumsor’, a Twi word meaning ‘off and on’, has become a symbol of the country’s longstanding energy crisis.

The Public Outcry

From various walks of life, people are raising their voices against the frequent power interruptions, demanding immediate redress from the authorities. The public argues that a load-shedding schedule would at least enable businesses, schools, and households to plan for the power cuts, thereby minimizing the economic impact.

Government’s Response

While the government acknowledges the challenges in the power sector, it has faced heavy criticism for failing to provide a sustainable solution to the problem. Deputy Minority MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in response to the consistent power cuts nationwide, is demanding a load-shedding timetable. Starting from January 1, 2024, the government has been imposing a Value Added Tax (VAT) on a section of electricity consumers in the country.

Stakeholders’ Call to Action

Industry experts and civil society organizations are urging the government to invest in infrastructure and renewable energy sources. They believe that these measures would ensure a reliable power supply and prevent future occurrences of ‘dumsor’. As the energy crisis continues to dominate public discourse, citizens are eagerly waiting for concrete steps towards its resolution.

0
Africa Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
57 seconds ago
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Police Service Reforms
The Asantehene, the respected traditional leader of the Asante Kingdom in Ghana, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative work in reshaping the country’s police service. This endorsement comes in recognition of the significant reforms that IGP Dampare has introduced within the Ghana Police Service, aimed at
Asantehene Commends Ghana's IGP for Transformative Police Service Reforms
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
19 mins ago
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Nama and Herero Peoples' Ongoing Battle for Reparation and Recognition
26 mins ago
Nama and Herero Peoples' Ongoing Battle for Reparation and Recognition
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
2 mins ago
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
3 mins ago
Ivory Coast Opens AFCON 2023 with First Goal: A Positive Start Amid Controversy
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
6 mins ago
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
Latest Headlines
World News
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
30 seconds
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
44 seconds
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
1 min
Uganda in Focus: A Cross-Sector Roundup of Noteworthy Developments
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
2 mins
Family of Late Ghanaian President Demands Autopsy Report
Latin America Now: Unfolding Political and Social Developments
3 mins
Latin America Now: Unfolding Political and Social Developments
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
3 mins
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism
3 mins
FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism
Trump Trolls Biden with 'White House Senior Living' Ad
7 mins
Trump Trolls Biden with 'White House Senior Living' Ad
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America
8 mins
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
24 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app