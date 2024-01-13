Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule

In Ghana, the persistent power outages, locally known as ‘dumsor’, have plunged communities into distress. The unpredictable blackouts have not only disrupted daily routines but have also crippled livelihoods, prompting citizens to demand a clear load-shedding timetable from the government. The term ‘dumsor’, a Twi word meaning ‘off and on’, has become a symbol of the country’s longstanding energy crisis.

The Public Outcry

From various walks of life, people are raising their voices against the frequent power interruptions, demanding immediate redress from the authorities. The public argues that a load-shedding schedule would at least enable businesses, schools, and households to plan for the power cuts, thereby minimizing the economic impact.

Government’s Response

While the government acknowledges the challenges in the power sector, it has faced heavy criticism for failing to provide a sustainable solution to the problem. Deputy Minority MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in response to the consistent power cuts nationwide, is demanding a load-shedding timetable. Starting from January 1, 2024, the government has been imposing a Value Added Tax (VAT) on a section of electricity consumers in the country.

Stakeholders’ Call to Action

Industry experts and civil society organizations are urging the government to invest in infrastructure and renewable energy sources. They believe that these measures would ensure a reliable power supply and prevent future occurrences of ‘dumsor’. As the energy crisis continues to dominate public discourse, citizens are eagerly waiting for concrete steps towards its resolution.