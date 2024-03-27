Gebisa Ejeta to Receive Purdue University’s Top Honor for Global Food Security Impact

Last October, 2009 World Food Prize winner Gebisa Ejeta was bestowed the highest scientific accolade in the United States: the National Medal of Science. Come April 1, he is slated to receive Purdue University's most prestigious recognition at an event spotlighting his research endeavors and his dedication to eradicating hunger in Africa. Purdue President Mung Chiang is set to inaugurate the "Transforming African Food Systems in the 21st Century" program at 3 p.m. by awarding Ejeta, a Presidential Fellow for Food Security and Sustainable Global Development and Distinguished Professor of Agronomy, the Order of the Griffin. This accolade is in honor of extraordinary service to Purdue by individuals whose commitment exceeds expectations and has substantially benefited the university.

A Legacy of Excellence

"Gebisa Ejeta epitomizes excellence on a grand scale not just within our Purdue University campus but globally," remarked Chiang. His journey from a modest rural village in west-central Ethiopia to the United States to pursue his studies at Purdue, where he earned his master's degree and PhD in plant breeding and genetics, is a testament to perseverance and resilience. As a faculty member in the College of Agriculture, Ejeta emerged as a trailblazing researcher in food security, earning both the World Food Prize and the National Medal of Science as one of the planet's most influential geneticists. His contributions reflect the essence of what the Order of the Griffin stands for, and it is with great pleasure that we award him our university’s highest distinction.

Contributions to Global Food Security

Following the award presentation, the gathering will hear from two speakers personally selected by Ejeta: William Masters, professor of food economics and policy at Tufts University, and Jocelyn Brown Hall, director of the Liaison Office for North American Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Ejeta's concluding remarks, titled "Chronology and Highlights of an Uncommon Academic Career," will pave the way for a reception. These discussions are pivotal as they continue to address the pressing issue of hunger on the African continent, further highlighting Ejeta's significant contributions to our college, university, country, and the world as a plant geneticist, educator, and advocate focused on solving problems affecting global food security.

Event Details and Purdue’s Global Impact

The event, scheduled for 3 p.m. and the subsequent reception at 5 p.m., will take place in Stewart Center, Room 218, open to the public. This recognition is not just a testament to Ejeta’s remarkable contributions but also an opportunity to further conversations critical to addressing hunger in Africa. Purdue University stands as a beacon of research excellence, demonstrating its impact not just on a national scale but globally, consistently pushing the boundaries of discovery and dissemination of knowledge.

As we honor Gebisa Ejeta with the Order of the Griffin, it is a moment to reflect on the power of perseverance, the impact of scientific innovation on global challenges, and the ongoing commitment to transforming food systems for a better future. Ejeta’s story is not just one of personal achievement but a beacon of hope and inspiration for tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues.