Gambia Press Union Embarks on Pivotal Study Tour to Kenya for Media Advocacy Insights

The leadership of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) arrived in Nairobi this week for a significant learning visit with the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and other media organisations. This initiative, taking place from 4-8 March, is part of the "EU-support to the consolidation of democratic dispensation in The Gambia (EU-CODE Project)", facilitated by International IDEA. The visit aims to glean best practices on labour redress, journalist safety, and membership engagement to bolster media freedom in The Gambia.

Advertisment

Seeking Solutions and Solidarity

The Gambia's media landscape, characterized by challenging working conditions and safety concerns for journalists, is at a critical juncture. Muhammed S. Bah, GPU President, expressed optimism about leveraging the KUJ's successful advocacy strategies to enhance media worker welfare in The Gambia. Notably, the KUJ's achievements in collective bargaining and legal victories on labour disputes stand as a model for the GPU's mission to improve employment conditions and press freedom.

Building Bridges for Better Journalism

Advertisment

Throughout the week, GPU's delegation, including key figures like Vice President Isatou Keita and Secretary General Modou S. Joof, will engage with various Kenyan media institutions. These interactions aim to foster collaborative ties and share wisdom on safeguarding journalists' rights, enhancing media ethics, and promoting professional growth. The visit underlines a shared commitment across African journalists' unions to uplift the media profession and safeguard press freedom through collective action and learning.

Charting a Path Forward

The reception by Kenya's media fraternity, as articulated by KUJ Secretary General Erick Oduor, underscores the significance of cross-continental partnerships in advancing media welfare. This visit not only offers the GPU a blueprint for advocacy and organizational development but also reinforces the importance of solidarity among journalists' unions in confronting common challenges. As the week progresses, the lessons learned could spark transformative changes in The Gambia's media landscape, inspiring similar movements across Africa.