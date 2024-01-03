Gabon Secures World Bank Loan for Digital Transformation

The Government of Gabon has inked a transformative agreement with the World Bank, securing a loan of $68.5 million to finance the Digital Gabon Project. This initiative aims to propel the digitalization of public services and extend the reach of unique identification to a larger populace, thereby ensuring equitable access to a range of public services. The pact was signed by Mays Mouissi, Gabon’s Minister of Economy and Participations, and Cheick Kante, the World Bank Country Director for Gabon.

Blueprint for Digital Transformation

The project is an ambitious plan to establish an environment conducive to digital transformation. It seeks to bolster legal, regulatory, and technological frameworks relating to data protection, cybersecurity, and secure data exchange within the public sector. The initiative includes the modernization of legal identity (ID) systems and the digitalization of the civil registration process. The introduction of a one-stop platform for legal ID systems is expected to significantly improve Gabonese citizens’ access to essential public services such as social protection, health insurance, public procurement, and human resources management information systems.

Addressing Inequalities and Prioritizing Vulnerable Groups

The Digital Gabon Project specifically targets reducing disparities in public service access. It prioritizes support for vulnerable groups like women, children, undocumented individuals, the elderly, persons with disabilities, indigenous groups, and those affected by displacement. By doing so, the project aims to ensure that the benefits of digital transformation reach all corners of Gabonese society.

World Bank’s Support and Gabon’s Digital Journey

The World Bank’s contribution to the Digital Gabon Project underscores the crucial role that digital transformation has played in propelling the country’s economic and social progress over the past decade. With this fresh infusion of funds, Gabon stands poised to accelerate its digital journey, enhancing the quality of life for its citizens and fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.