Fuel Crisis in Amhara: Drivers Endure Shortages, Skyrocketing Black Market Prices

Drivers in urban areas of the Amhara region are currently grappling with a significant fuel scarcity alongside escalated prices within the illicit market, severely impeding their ability to operate effectively. In Bahir Dar, the regional capital, and Debre Birhan, the situation has pushed drivers to the brink, with many resorting to the black market despite exorbitant costs. Local authorities, while acknowledging the challenges, have pledged efforts to address the crisis amidst the backdrop of ongoing regional conflict.

Advertisment

Ground Zero: Bahir Dar and Debre Birhan

In Bahir Dar, drivers describe their daily struggle with fuel shortages, causing long queues at fuel stations, most of which remain closed. The scarcity has forced heavy truck drivers and taxi operators to wait for days or pay steep prices on the black market, where diesel prices have soared far above the standard rate. Similarly, in Debre Birhan, drivers face an almost complete absence of gasoline, making it difficult to sustain their operations.

Authorities' Response and Challenges

Advertisment

Ibrahim Mohammed from the Amhara Regional Trade and Market Development Office acknowledges the fuel distribution challenges but assures efforts are underway to rectify the supply issues and deter illicit activities. Despite over 280 fuel stations in the region, with 253 operational, drivers allege that stations purposefully restrict pump operation to sustain queues. The situation is worsened by the regional conflict, which has seen the destruction of social and economic institutions and significant property loss.

Impact on Local Economy and Livelihoods

The fuel shortage and inflated black market prices are impacting not just the mobility of drivers but also the wider economy and livelihoods in the region. Taxi drivers, forced to increase fares, face challenges in sustaining their operations, affecting daily commuters. The ongoing crisis underscores the broader implications of fuel scarcity in conflict-affected regions, highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions to restore stability and support affected communities.