en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Free the Slaves: Leading the Charge Against Modern Slavery

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Free the Slaves: Leading the Charge Against Modern Slavery

Free the Slaves (FTS), an organization with a two-decade legacy, is leading the charge in the global war against modern slavery. With its innovative programs, FTS is empowering communities to resist the menace of modern slavery and is driving advocacy on an international scale. The organization’s operations span continents, reaching Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The Notable Impact of Free the Slaves

FTS has carved a unique niche in the anti-slavery movement. It is the force behind the Freedom from Slavery Forum and holds membership in the Global Coordinating Group of the Alliance 8.7. Here, it stands as one of the three organizations representing civil society. The reach and influence of FTS are tangible signs of its significant contribution to the cause.

Seeking a Program Manager for Mauritania

FTS is currently on the hunt for a skilled Program Manager to spearhead its anti-human trafficking endeavors in Mauritania. The role calls for a profound understanding of the local context, leadership prowess, and a history of managing comparable programs. The Program Manager will be pivotal in supporting victims and educating communities in Mauritania, reporting directly to the West Africa Regional Director. The position is based in Nouakchott, the capital city of Mauritania.

Dispelling Shadows of Human Trafficking

The new Program Manager will be tasked with collaborating with government agencies, NGOs, and other stakeholders, working in unison to cast a significant impact in the battle against human trafficking. The position based in Nouakchott will oversee victim support and community education initiatives, shedding light on the dark shadows of human trafficking and freeing the oppressed.

0
Africa Human Rights International Relations
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023, a continental football championship, is on the horizon. Speculation and anticipation are mounting over team rosters and the players who will take the field. Fans eagerly await confirmation of their favorite players’ inclusion in their national squads. The full squad details for the teams participating in Afcon 2023
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
Liberian Leaders Honor Late LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah
1 hour ago
Liberian Leaders Honor Late LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah
Motorists' Concern Rises Over Crack in Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway
1 hour ago
Motorists' Concern Rises Over Crack in Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
41 mins ago
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
ICJ Case against Israel: South Africa Gains More International Support
45 mins ago
ICJ Case against Israel: South Africa Gains More International Support
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
47 mins ago
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
22 seconds
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
27 seconds
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
1 min
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
2 mins
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
2 mins
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
3 mins
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
3 mins
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
4 mins
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app