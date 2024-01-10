Free the Slaves: Leading the Charge Against Modern Slavery

Free the Slaves (FTS), an organization with a two-decade legacy, is leading the charge in the global war against modern slavery. With its innovative programs, FTS is empowering communities to resist the menace of modern slavery and is driving advocacy on an international scale. The organization’s operations span continents, reaching Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The Notable Impact of Free the Slaves

FTS has carved a unique niche in the anti-slavery movement. It is the force behind the Freedom from Slavery Forum and holds membership in the Global Coordinating Group of the Alliance 8.7. Here, it stands as one of the three organizations representing civil society. The reach and influence of FTS are tangible signs of its significant contribution to the cause.

Seeking a Program Manager for Mauritania

FTS is currently on the hunt for a skilled Program Manager to spearhead its anti-human trafficking endeavors in Mauritania. The role calls for a profound understanding of the local context, leadership prowess, and a history of managing comparable programs. The Program Manager will be pivotal in supporting victims and educating communities in Mauritania, reporting directly to the West Africa Regional Director. The position is based in Nouakchott, the capital city of Mauritania.

Dispelling Shadows of Human Trafficking

The new Program Manager will be tasked with collaborating with government agencies, NGOs, and other stakeholders, working in unison to cast a significant impact in the battle against human trafficking. The position based in Nouakchott will oversee victim support and community education initiatives, shedding light on the dark shadows of human trafficking and freeing the oppressed.