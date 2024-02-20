Former President's Driver Arrested in Major Cannabis Trafficking Bust in Lusaka

In a dramatic turn of events that underscores the relentless fight against drug trafficking in Zambia, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has made a significant arrest that has taken both the public and political realms by surprise. Juvensio Mathews Phiri, known for his past role as the driver and security personnel for Zambia's former President Edgar Lungu, has been apprehended in connection with the trafficking of a substantial quantity of cannabis.

The Chase Ends in Lusaka

The operation, a meticulously coordinated effort involving officers from the Eastern and Lusaka Provinces, culminated in Phiri's arrest in the Chelstone area of Lusaka. This arrest followed a tense and strategic surveillance operation that began in Chipata. Phiri, aged 53, was caught red-handed with 55.6 kilograms of loose cannabis, a haul intended for distribution within the bustling capital. The DEC's relentless pursuit began after receiving intelligence that Phiri was transporting this significant quantity of cannabis from Chipata to Lusaka, a move that put him squarely in the sights of law enforcement.

A Network Unraveled

The DEC's investigations have shed light on a broader network of individuals believed to be involved in this illicit trade. Although Phiri was the one apprehended, it has come to light that he was not acting alone. The commission has hinted at the involvement of other parties, who, in an earlier attempt to capture them in the Eastern Province, managed to evade arrest. This development suggests a more extensive operation, with ramifications that could extend beyond the borders of Lusaka and Chipata, hinting at a well-organized syndicate with potential ties to other regions or even international connections.

Implications and Next Steps

Currently held in police custody, Phiri faces charges related to the trafficking of psychotropic substances, a serious offense that highlights the broader challenges facing Zambia in its fight against drug trafficking. This arrest not only disrupts a significant supply chain of cannabis within the country but also sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade about the DEC's capacity and resolve to combat such activities. The investigation remains ongoing, with the DEC aiming to dismantle the entire network behind this operation, ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice.

The arrest of Juvensio Mathews Phiri is more than just another notch in the belt of Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission; it represents a critical intersection of crime, politics, and the ongoing struggle against illegal drug trafficking in the region. As this case unfolds, it will undoubtedly reveal more about the depth of drug trafficking networks in Zambia and the efforts required to combat them. For now, Phiri's arrest stands as a testament to the vigilance and determination of Zambia's law enforcement agencies in their relentless pursuit of justice and order.