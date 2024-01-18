en English
Flydubai Marks Milestone with Direct Flights to Mombasa, Kenya

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Marking a significant milestone in its expansion, Flydubai, a Dubai-based airline, has launched its service to Mombasa, Kenya, becoming the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights to this coastal city. The new route, which began on January 17, 2024, will see Flydubai offering four-times weekly flights, thus boosting its presence on the African continent.

Connecting Dubai and Mombasa

The inaugural flight FZ 1289 from Dubai International Airport received a ceremonial welcome upon landing at Moi International Airport, complete with a traditional water cannon salute. High-profile attendees, including H.E. Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir, the Governor of Mombasa, and Hon. Onesimus Murkomen, the Minister of Roads and Transport, were present to greet passengers and Flydubai representatives. Their presence underscored the importance of this new connection, not only in terms of bolstering trade but also in fostering a stronger relationship between the UAE and Kenya.

Impact on the Kenyan Community and Trade

Flydubai’s commitment to underserved markets is evident in the launch of this new route. Besides supporting the Kenyan community in the UAE, this service is expected to stimulate economic growth and enhance connectivity between the two nations. Henry Ogoye, acting Managing Director of Kenya Airports Authority, emphasized the potential impact this connection could have, particularly in the context of partnerships between Kenya and the UAE.

Expansion and Future Plans

Flydubai’s network now spans 123 destinations in 54 countries, with a fleet of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the addition of Mombasa to its African network, which includes 12 destinations in 11 countries, the airline reinforces its commitment to the continent. The airline, which launched new routes in 2023, also plans to start daily services to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia in February 2024. All flights between Dubai and Mombasa will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, with codeshare options through Emirates, further enhancing connectivity through Dubai’s aviation hub.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

