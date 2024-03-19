Farmers Urge President Tinubu for Action Against Rising Bandit Attacks on Agriculture

Farmers across Nigeria, grappling with the surge in bandit attacks, have called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the escalating insecurity that threatens their lives and livelihoods. The Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria has voiced their concerns, highlighting that numerous farmers have fallen victim to killings and kidnappings, leading to abandoned farms and a potential food crisis.

Unyielding Threats from Banditry

According to Mr. Ayodele Ojo, the National President of the Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria, the situation has become dire as bandits not only harvest crops but also kidnap farmers, demanding ransoms for their release. This reign of terror has resulted in a significant number of farmers being unable to access their lands, fearing for their lives and the loss of their only means of sustenance. The absence of effective security measures has only emboldened these criminal elements, further jeopardizing the nation's food security.

Controversial Grazing Zones Proposal

The recent directive by President Tinubu, urging state governors to allocate lands for grazing zones, has sparked criticism among the farming community. They argue that this move could lead to increased conflicts between farmers and herders, exacerbating an already volatile situation. Mr. Ojo emphasized the need for the government to focus on bolstering agricultural productivity and ensuring the safety of farmers, rather than implementing policies that could potentially lead to further discord and violence.

Call for Comprehensive Solutions

The farmers' pleas resonate with a broader call for action against the backdrop of Nigeria's persistent security challenges. With banditry affecting various states, including Kaduna, where significant attacks have been documented, the urgency for a cohesive strategy to protect farmers and secure agricultural activities has never been more critical. Mr. Ojo's appeal to President Tinubu underscores the desperation and fear gripping the agricultural sector, as they look to the government for resolutions that will safeguard their fields, families, and future.