EU and AU Join Forces to Boost Global Health Partnership

In a significant stride towards global health collaboration, the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, and Belgian Minister for Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennez, embarked on a three-day journey to Addis Ababa, the base of the African Union. The visit, spanning from February 5 to February 7, aimed to bolster the partnership between the European Union and the African Union in the realm of global health.

Fortifying EU/AU Strategic Partnership

This cooperative endeavor comes within the scope of the EU/AU strategic partnership, the EU global health strategy, and the EU's 'Global Gateway' investment strategy. This delegation's visit is viewed as a crucial move in strengthening the ties between the two unions, focusing on a sector integral to the well-being and progress of societies across both continents. The engagement mirrors the EU's dedication to working intimately with African nations to enhance health outcomes and tackle the health challenges that both continents confront through a coordinated approach.

High-Level Dialogue and Outcomes

The high-level dialogue and media briefing between the African Union Commission and the European Union was aimed at reinforcing health partnership between Africa and Europe. The expected outcomes included acceleration of equal access to health and strengthening of the Africa-EU partnership on global health. The EU pledged support for Africa's healthcare and vaccine production to ensure the continent's preparedness for future health emergencies. They have mobilized €1.3bn for vaccine production, promised financial backing for three vaccine hubs, and initiated a €10m program to support the new African Medicines Agency.

Addressing the Vaccine Gap

Despite these commitments, concerns linger about the stark gap in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Europe and Africa. African leaders are advocating for a vaccine patent-waiver proposal, and these concerns will likely be addressed during the EU-AU summit negotiations. The EU and the AU have organized a consultative forum to revamp the health sector and enhance their cooperation. They aim to advance global health cooperation, develop health system capacities, and strengthen their partnership on humanitarian matters.

EU-AU Commitment to Global Health

The African Union Commission and the European Union have inked an agreement to boost their partnership on health. The European Union is committed to ameliorating the health sector in Africa, where only 3% of pharmaceuticals are produced, despite the continent shouldering 24% of the global disease burden. This partnership aims to expedite the quality of health services and implement a new public health order in Africa. The agreement is part of the AU-EU commitment to enhance their global health partnership and deliver quality health service by implementing a new public health order for Africa.