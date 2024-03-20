Ethiopia's Tigray Peace Process Stalls: Disagreements Threaten the Pretoria Accord's Future

When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray interim administration, led by Getachew Reda, convened in February 2024, it sparked a glimmer of hope for peace in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. However, subsequent disagreements and mutual accusations between the federal government and Tigray's leaders have cast a long shadow over the Pretoria Accord's implementation, raising concerns about the resurgence of conflict.

Strained Relations and Accusations

Despite initial optimism, the dialogue between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray's interim administration has become mired in controversy. Getachew Reda refuted claims of collusion with external forces, underscoring the administration's commitment to peace. Conversely, the federal government's skepticism regarding Tigray's intentions has persisted, exacerbated by recent skirmishes and the involvement of Amhara and Eritrean forces in the region. The Tigray administration's decision to conduct Pretoria accord discussions solely through the AU panel signals a significant rift, hindering direct dialogue.

Renewed Conflict Fears

The US Intelligence Community's Annual Threat Assessment in 2024 highlighted the potential for conflict resurgence due to unresolved territorial disputes. Recent incidents in towns like Alamata and Korem have intensified these fears, with reports of clashes involving local militia, Amhara, and Tigray forces. The Tigray administration and opposition parties accuse each other of fomenting war, despite the devastating impact of prolonged conflict on the region's populace.

Pending Peace and Uncertain Future

The First Strategic Review on the Implementation of the CoHA, held in March 2024, underscored the commitment to peace, yet tangible progress remains elusive. Key issues such as disarmament, repatriation of displaced individuals, and the withdrawal of foreign forces remain unresolved. As both sides navigate these turbulent waters, the specter of renewed hostilities looms large, threatening not only the fragile peace in Tigray but also the stability of the broader Horn of Africa region.