Ethiopia's Tigray Industrial Revival Faces War Aftermath Challenges

In the aftermath of the war, Tigray's once-thriving industrial landscape now stands as a solemn reminder of the toll exacted by war. Amidst the reverberations of battle fading, the scars of devastation linger, deeply etched into the region's economic core.

Damage Assessment and Employee Impact

Now, as the dust settles, the true extent of the war's toll is unveiled: years of progress erased, dreams shattered, and futures left uncertain. Prior to the war, Tigray boasted 61 capital-intensive industries, the majority of which now lie in ruins. Among the notable casualties are Almeda Textile PLC, Saba Dimensional Stones PLC, Ezana Mining Development PLC, and Sheba Leather Industry PLC.

Recent visits by Addis Standard reveal the profound damage inflicted upon factories like Almeda Textile and Saba Stones in Adwa City. Saba Dimensional Stones PLC, founded in 1994, suffered extensive harm, with over 90% of its infrastructure affected by the fighting. Machinery lies dormant, some damaged by explosives, while others have been disassembled or relocated.

Glimmers of Hope Amidst Despair

This devastation has left over 800 employees like Yayu Mesfin and Frehiwot Berihan, grappling with unemployment and financial insecurity. Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of hope as Saba Stone prepares to install new machinery, albeit facing financing hurdles. Similarly, Almeda Textile, with its workforce of more than 5,000 predominantly comprising women, faces an uphill battle in restoring operations and supporting its employees.

Challenges to Reconstruction

Efforts to rebuild Tigray's industrial sector have been hindered by financial constraints and bureaucratic hurdles. The Tigray Industry Bureau's plea for targeted assistance from the federal government remains unheeded, leaving many industries in limbo. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has pledged to address these challenges, proposing a collaborative effort to find solutions. However, the road to recovery for Tigray's industries remains uncertain, as they continue to grapple with the aftermath of the war and economic upheaval.

The story of Tigray's industrial sector is a poignant reminder of the resilience and determination of its people. Despite the severe setbacks, the spirit of innovation and the drive to rebuild emerge as beacons of hope. The path to recovery may be fraught with challenges, but the unwavering resolve of Tigray's people illuminates the way forward, promising a future where industries once again thrive and contribute to the region's prosperity.