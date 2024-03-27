Ethiopia's Tigray Industrial Renaissance: Rebuilding Amidst War's Devastation

Addis Abeba: Emerging from the ashes of war, Tigray's once booming industrial scene now stands as a stark testament to the toll of fighting. As the echoes of battles fade into memory, the scars of devastation linger, etched deep into the region's economic heart. But this story of struggle began long before the first shot was fired. Even amidst the grip of a global pandemic, Tigray's industrious spirit fought to survive, grappling with the crippling effects of COVID-19. Yet, just as hope began to flicker, the specter of war descended, casting a shadow of chaos and destruction over the landscape. Now, as the dust settles, the true cost of the war reveals itself: years of progress undone, dreams shattered, and futures uncertain.

Advertisment

Before the Onset of War

Before the onset of the war, Tigray housed 61 capital-intensive industries, the majority of which endured complete or partial destruction during the fighting. Among the notable casualties that suffered complete damage are Almeda Textile PLC, Saba Dimensional Stones PLC, Ezana Mining Development PLC, and Sheba Leather Industry PLC. In order to assess the scope of the damage, Addis Standard recently visited two factories overseen by EFFORT (Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of Tigray): Almeda Textile and Saba Stones. These facilities are located in Adwa town, approximately 161 kilometers from Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region.

The Devastation Unveiled

Advertisment

An on-site observation conducted by Addis Standard confirms that both establishments have experienced considerable devastation due to the conflict that erupted in the region involving the federal government and Tigrayan forces. Saba Dimensional Stones PLC was founded in 1994 following the collapse of the Derg regime, with a paid-up capital of 76 million Birr. Areya Mered, head of Saba Marble Factory, reported that the factory incurred significant damage as a result of the conflict, with over 90% of its infrastructure affected. During the visit, Addis Standard observed that nearly all machinery remained inactive. Instances of stolen spare parts were visible at the factory site, along with machinery damaged by explosive means, resulting in significant burns on some components. Additionally, certain machines were found disassembled, broken, or relocated from their original positions.

Rising from the Ashes

There seems to be a ray of hope for workers like Frehiwot and Yayu, as Saba Stone is presently in the final stages of installing new machinery on the site adjacent to its existing factory premises and is preparing to initiate operation. This project, which was initiated prior to the outbreak of the war in 2018, entails a significant investment of 700 million birr. However, it has faced challenges in recent weeks, particularly in terms of securing adequate financing and navigating the complexities associated with accessing hard currency. Despite these hurdles, Areya, the head of the factory, affirmed the company's determination to proceed with the endeavor. Efforts are still underway.