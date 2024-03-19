Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis: Peace Hopes Fade as Pretoria Accord Stalls Amidst Rising Tensions

Addis Abeba: When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his cabinet members sat face to face with a delegation led by Getachew Reda, President of the Interim Administration of Tigray, and senior officials of the TPLF on 09 February 2024, the event reignited hopes for lasting peace in the war-torn region, signaling a potential turning point for the nation. Despite its delayed arrival, many clung to the belief that this meeting, the first of its kind since the inception of Tigray's interim administration a year earlier, could mark the first stride towards reconciliation and sustainable peace. Yet, as the weeks unfolded post-meeting, the once bright prospects dimmed amidst a barrage of accusations and counterclaims over the adherence to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), casting a shadow over the fledgling steps toward harmony.

Initial Hopes and Subsequent Accusations

A week after engaging in discussions with Prime Minister Abiy and his cabinet, President Getachew addressed what he termed as an allegation by the federal government that the interim administration is collaborating with entities such as the Eritrean government and other regional elites to undermine the authority of the federal government. Dismissing the accusation, Getachew emphasized that the primary agenda for the Tigray people is focused on the restoration of peace, with no alternative objectives beyond the repatriation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes. In a recent interview with Addis Standard, Redae Halefom, the head of the Tigray communication bureau, asserted, "In the capacity of the interim administration, it is imperative to clarify that no bilateral discussions have taken place between the Eritrean authorities and the Tigray Interim Administration." However, Redae stated, "It is essential to emphasize our commitment to fostering peaceful relations with all neighboring entities." The head of communications stressed it is crucial to differentiate between constructive dialogue and any potential mischaracterization. "Entities raising inquiries of this nature should exercise discernment and refrain from exploiting such discussions for propagandistic purposes," he emphasized. "Our primary objective remains the pursuit of stability and amicable relations in the interest of regional harmony."

Challenges in Implementing the Pretoria Accord

Despite the initial exchange, the disagreement between the two parties persisted. Two weeks ago, the Tigray interim administration announced that talks on Pretoria accord implementation would be conducted exclusively through AU panel, thereby distancing itself from direct bilateral engagements with the federal government. Redae contends that significant shortcomings have been observed in the disarmament and demobilization processes of ex-combatants, the failure to repatriate displaced individuals to their homes, and the inability to withdraw Amhara and Eritrean forces from Tigray. These deficiencies constitute key reasons for the interim administration's decision to engage in discussions exclusively through an African Union panel with the federal government, he disclosed. This decision led to the convening of the First Strategic Review on the Implementation of the CoHA, which took place on11 March 2024 at the AU premises in Addis Abeba.

Speculations of Renewed Conflict

There are still some elements in the region seeking to incite war. In a statement issued after the meeting, the African Union disclosed that the two parties agreed to hold multifaceted consultations to advance peace, security, and stability in the Tigray region, and to consult regularly. However, tensions between the Tigray interim administration and the federal government continue to escalate even after the First Strategic Review on the Implementation of the CoHA. In a statement issued last week, the TPLF has raised concerns regarding what it termed as the "erosion of trust" with the federal government, citing the inadequate implementation of key provisions outlined in the Pretoria agreement as the cause. On the other hand, Prime Minister Abiy, in discussions with representatives from various communities in Tigray last week, asserted that there are still some elements in the region seeking to incite war. He implored the assembly to take measures to prevent these elements from triggering another cycle of war in the region.