Ethiopia's Tigray and Amhara Regions Locked in Deadly Clash Over Territorial Claims

Deadly confrontations erupted earlier this week in Raya Alamata, located in the South Tigray Zone under Amhara forces' control, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Ethiopia's Tigray and Amhara regions. The clash, fuelled by accusations from both sides of provocation and territorial claims, saw the Amhara regional government criticize the Tigray Interim Administration's response as 'aggressive,' while the Tigray authorities accused Amhara of attempting to incorporate Tigray lands into its educational materials, signaling a deep-rooted dispute over territory and identity.

Background and Cause of Conflict

The conflict in Raya Alamata, particularly in Cheguara, initiated by Tigray forces according to Hailu Abera, head of Alamata town, represents a continuation of longstanding territorial disputes between the Amhara and Tigray regions. The Amhara regional administration's attempt to include disputed territories in its educational curriculum sparked the latest round of violence, a move Tigray authorities deemed as an effort to 'dismantle Tigray.' This incident has underscored the fragility of the peace established under the Pretoria agreement, with both sides accusing each other of violating its terms.

Reactions and Statements from Both Sides

In response to the clash, Redae Halefom, head of communication for the Tigray interim administration, refuted claims of aggression by the TPLF and emphasized the necessity for federal government intervention to halt destabilizing activities. Meanwhile, the Amhara regional administration has called on the Tigray authorities to 'refrain from activities that are a source of permanent crisis for the country.' This exchange of accusations and calls for peace highlights the deep-seated animosity and mistrust between the two regions, complicating efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Implications for Regional Stability

The resurgence of conflict between Tigray and Amhara forces, as noted in a recent report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), threatens to undermine the Pretoria peace agreement and poses a significant risk to regional stability. This latest incident, occurring despite warnings from the U.S. Intelligence Community about the potential for unresolved territorial issues to reignite conflict, underscores the challenges facing the Ethiopian government in addressing the deep-rooted disputes between its regions. Without a concerted effort to address these grievances and foster dialogue, the cycle of violence and instability is likely to continue.