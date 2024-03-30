Ethiopia's Safety Net Program Faces $195M Shortfall Amid Starvation Crisis

Ethiopia's crucial Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP), which supports around eight million vulnerable citizens, is encountering significant financial challenges. A funding deficit of approximately $195 million over the next two years is threatening the integrity of one of Africa's largest welfare schemes, at a time when the country is grappling with severe hunger crises, particularly in the northern highlands affected by drought and conflict.

Escalating Costs and Diminishing Support

Due to rising operational costs and a notable decrease in international donor support, the PSNP is facing a substantial funding gap, which has necessitated a drastic reduction in food and cash assistance to its beneficiaries. This year, most recipients will only receive aid for four months, a reduction from the usual six, effectively cutting support by a third. The timing of these cutbacks coincides with an acute hunger crisis in regions such as Tigray, where emergency levels of hunger have been reported.

Impact of Drought and Conflict

The PSNP's challenges are compounded by the devastating effects of drought and years of conflict, particularly in the Tigray region. The conflict has not only led to a significant loss of life but has also devastated local economies and displaced millions. With the PSNP's assistance reduced, many farmers and vulnerable populations have little to fall back on, exacerbating the already dire food security situation. The World Food Programme's continued food distributions in Tigray highlight the critical need for sustained aid amidst these challenges.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Sustained Support

As Ethiopia faces a looming starvation threat, the importance of international support and efficient program management cannot be overstated. The PSNP's funding shortfall presents a significant hurdle in addressing the immediate needs of millions. Without timely intervention and financial support, the consequences could be catastrophic, underscoring the urgent need for both local and international stakeholders to address the funding gaps and support Ethiopia's vulnerable populations through this crisis.