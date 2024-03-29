Ethiopia's Safety Net Program Faces $195M Gap, Millions at Risk Amidst Hunger Crisis

Ethiopia's vital social protection initiative, the Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP), is navigating through turbulent waters as it encounters a significant funding shortfall. Aimed at supporting approximately eight million of the nation's most vulnerable, the PSNP is grappling with a $195 million deficit over the coming two years, threatening to drastically reduce food and cash assistance amidst a looming starvation threat, particularly in the drought and conflict-stricken northern highlands.

Unprecedented Funding Crisis

The PSNP, one of Africa's largest welfare schemes, finds itself in a precarious position due to escalating costs and diminishing international support. This financial strain has forced the program to cut back on its aid, reducing the duration of assistance from the usual six months to just four, effectively slashing support by a third. With 16 million Ethiopians in dire need of food assistance, the timing of these cutbacks could not be worse, especially as regions like Tigray face "emergency" levels of hunger, a crisis exacerbated by drought and years of conflict.

Impact on the Ground

In regions such as Tigray, the PSNP has been a lifeline, with transfers previously meeting a quarter of annual food needs in many areas before suspensions in 2020. The recent funding shortfall has only deepened the crisis, with millions now receiving reduced aid amidst their struggle for survival. The situation is further complicated by ongoing conflict and insecurity, hampering the delivery of aid and contributing to the program's challenges in reaching those in need.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The PSNP's funding woes are symptomatic of broader economic pressures, including rampant inflation that has eroded the real value of aid. Despite an increase in cash payments to cope with soaring prices, the program's reach has diminished, leaving a gaping hole in Ethiopia's social safety net. As the nation contends with these multifaceted challenges, the fate of millions hangs in the balance, underscoring the urgent need for renewed support and sustainable solutions to Ethiopia's hunger crisis.

As Ethiopia stands at this critical juncture, the global community's response will be pivotal. The PSNP's struggle to bridge its funding gap amidst escalating needs highlights the broader challenges of sustaining large-scale welfare programs in the face of economic adversity and geopolitical strife. The unfolding situation demands not only immediate action to prevent widespread starvation but also a long-term commitment to rebuilding and strengthening Ethiopia's social safety fabric, ensuring no one is left behind in times of crisis.