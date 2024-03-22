Ethiopia's IDP Dilemma: Forced Returns Spark Fear Amid Oromia, Amhara Turmoil

When authorities announced last year the potential repatriation of individuals displaced from the Oromia region who had sought refuge in Amhara in recent years, lingering skepticism persisted within the displaced community regarding relocation to areas still contending with instability. Expressing their apprehensions, the displaced population underscored their initial decision to flee the Oromia region, forsaking their possessions and residences, to escape the ongoing strife. Despite the government's persistence, they exhibited a pronounced reluctance to consider returning until their native villages achieved enduring stability and security.

Varied Responses to Repatriation

Upon their recent return to their hometowns, their expectations find confirmation in reality as their villages in the Oromia region remain enmeshed in turmoil and conflict. Among the internally displaced persons (IDPs) compelled to return to the Oromia region is Asheber Takele, whose name has been altered for safety considerations. It has been over two years since Asheber, along with his family of six members, was compelled to abandon their residence in the Sibu Sire district of the East Wellega Zone. Their quest for safety led them to an IDP center situated in Debre Birhan city in the Amhara region, colloquially known as the "China camp," where they sought refuge for the past two years. Asheber's family was among the more than 1,000 displaced individuals residing in the Amhara region who were obliged to return to their native villages in the Oromia region last month, despite their reservations.

Challenges Post-Return

"We were forcibly transported via truck on 18 February and journeyed to the East Wellega Zone, finding ourselves amidst desolation," he recounted. Upon reaching the area, we encountered a dearth of provisions; no sustenance or material assistance was available. According to Asheber, the returning individuals were compelled to lodge at the district administration office in Sibu Sire, East Wollega, without reaching their native village situated deep within rural areas where conflict and violence perpetuated by armed groups remain prevalent. "Shelters were overcrowded with IDPs who had returned from Debre Birhan, with three rooms accommodating 19 people," he stated. During his 23-day tenure at the district administration office, repurposed into a shelter for displaced families, Asheber observed ongoing security concerns in the vicinity. He noted that six individuals were abducted during their residence at the camp. "This highlights the enduring challenges faced by IDPs even within designated shelter facilities," he remarked.

A Tale of Two Decisions

In contrast to Asheber, Bekele Girma (alias used) and his family persist in residing within the Oromia region, notwithstanding the widespread prevalence of violence and conflict. Previously sheltered in Debre Birhan, Bekele and his family recently returned to their village in the Leka Dulecha district of the East Wellega Zone. Upon their arrival back to the East Wellega Zone from Debre Birhan, Bekele and his family was confronted with the stark reality of his devastated homestead, now a mere semblance of its former state. Two years of absence not only resulted in the ruin of his residence but also the collapse of his once prosperous agricultural enterprise, spanning 15 hectares of land and encompassing a herd of 27 animals. Despite diligently documenting his losses, amounting to an astonishing six million in property value, he is yet to receive any form of compensation, leaving him and his family grappling with the harsh realities of destitution.

As a father of four, Bekele finds himself contending with the daunting challenge of rebuilding his life from the ground up amidst the lingering specter of insecurity pervading the region. The fragile peace promised upon their return remains elusive, with the threat of violence and abduction ominously looming within a kilometer's radius of the Leka Dulecha district administration office, their current abode. Bekele underscored that venturing beyond this boundary entails significant peril, as evidenced by the distressing accounts of extortion and exorbitant ransom demands.