Ethiopia's Debre Tabor Eases Curfew Amid Security Improvements in Amhara Region

Addis Abeba – In a significant move reflecting the evolving security landscape, the military command post in charge of Debre Tabor's state of emergency has relaxed curfew hours, signaling an improved security situation within the Amhara region. Effective immediately, vehicular movement curfew is extended to 8 PM, and pedestrian movement to 9 PM, adjustments aiming to ease daily life for the city's residents while maintaining order.

Timely Response to Security Enhancements

The decision to adjust curfew timings comes after a thorough assessment of the security conditions in Debre Tabor. The military command post credited the community's collaborative efforts as instrumental in enhancing the city's safety, enabling this relaxation of restrictions. This development marks a positive shift in Debre Tabor, which, like other areas in the Amhara region, has faced challenges due to ongoing conflicts between federal forces and the Fano militia. The initial state of emergency declaration in August 2023, followed by an extension in February 2024, instituted similar curfews across the region in response to the escalating hostilities.

Context of Conflict and Curfews

Debre Tabor has been at the heart of the conflict between the Ethiopian federal government and Fano, a non-state militia, leading to heightened security measures, including the declaration of a state of emergency. The extension of these measures was deemed necessary due to continued clashes, despite efforts to stabilize the region. Other urban areas within Amhara have also seen the implementation of curfews, reflecting a broader strategy to contain the violence. Notably, Debre Berhan witnessed a complete ban on Bajaj vehicles earlier in January 2024, lifted only two weeks later as conditions allowed.

Ongoing Challenges and Measures

The security scenario in Amhara remains complex, with the military command post recently restricting all travel along the key route between Debre Berhan and Dessie following the violent deaths of civilians. These measures, while disruptive, underscore the government's commitment to restoring peace and order in the region. The easing of curfew hours in Debre Tabor could be a preliminary step towards a gradual normalization, though the overall situation in Amhara demands continued vigilance.