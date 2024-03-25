Ethiopia's Bold Leap: 500,000 Electric Vehicles in a Decade

ADDIS ABABA, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government has disclosed its plan to introduce nearly half a million electric vehicles (EVs) in 10 years as part of an ongoing transition to electric mobility.

Early Achievements and Revised Targets

The Ethiopian government initially worked to import about 148,000 electric automobiles and 48,555 electric buses as part of its 10-year strategic plan. The Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics said in a statement issued late Thursday that the initial 10-year plan is achieved within just the first two years of the implementation period from 2021 to 2030. Thanks to the realization of the decade-long plan ahead of schedule, the ministry said it has now revised the national 10-year strategic plan with a new target of importing 439,000 EVs within the reported period.

Incentives for Electric Mobility

The ministry said various incentives have been put in place to accelerate the East African country's transition to electric mobility. Bareo Hassen, state minister of transport and logistics, said the Ethiopian government has allowed duty-free import of EV parts to be assembled in the country, a 5 percent tax on partially assembled EVs, and a 15 percent tax on imports of fully assembled EVs. "The tax exemption introduced for the importation of electric vehicles, which is significantly lower as compared to the tax imposed on gasoline-powered vehicles, is intended to encourage electric mobility in the country," the statement quoted Hassen as saying.

Infrastructure Development and Private Sector Engagement

As part of the 10-year strategic plan, the Ethiopian government will also set up a total of 2,226 charging stations across the country, including 1,176 stations in the capital of Addis Ababa and 1,050 across regional cities. One such private company is the Belayneh Kindie Metal Engineering Complex, which assembles electric minibuses locally using components imported from China. China's Golden Dragon Company supplies components to the local company, which assembles EV minibuses and 12-meter large buses to meet the country's ever-growing demand for electric vehicles. Speaking to Xinhua recently, Besufekad Shewaye, general manager of the Ethiopian firm, said the company is witnessing a promising market in Ethiopia courtesy of the country's abundant hydropower energy sources.