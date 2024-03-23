Ethiopia's Addis Abeba Urban Overhaul: Progress Clashes with Resident Rights

Addis Abeba, Ethiopia's capital, is embroiled in a transformative urban development saga, with road corridor projects sparking both support and controversy. Key areas, including historic Piassa, are seeing demolitions for new roads, leaving residents like Tariku Abraham, Abeba Kassa, and Ayalech facing eviction and relocation challenges, despite city administration promises of compensation and suitable housing alternatives.

Advertisment

Addis Abeba's Urban Transformation

The dynamic capital of Ethiopia, Addis Abeba, is undergoing a significant makeover as the city administration rolls out road corridor development projects. These projects, spanning crucial zones within the capital, aim to enhance the city's infrastructure and urban scenery while incorporating elements like river basins and dedicated bicycle and pedestrian pathways. However, the demolition of buildings, including those with historic value, and the displacement of residents have ignited debates over the true cost of progress.

Residential Concerns Amid Development

Advertisment

The Arada sub-city, targeted for one of the corridor projects, has witnessed the demolition of numerous houses. Residents are presented with the choice of relocating to condominiums or kebele houses. Despite the administration's efforts to facilitate relocation, stories of individuals like Tariku, Abeba, and Ayalech highlight the complexities and challenges they face. These include eviction without compensation due to insufficient documentation and discrepancies in the relocation process, raising questions about the execution of urban development and its impact on the community.

Seeking Equitable Solutions

As residents confront the reality of losing their homes, the need for equitable solutions becomes apparent. The urban development projects, while aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure, have brought to light the human toll of such transformations. The experiences of those affected underscore the importance of ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of residents' rights and well-being. The city administration's commitment to providing compensation and suitable housing options is a step in the right direction, but the execution of these promises remains critical in addressing the concerns of the community.