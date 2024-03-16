Ethiopian Uni Students Clinch Third in Huawei ICT Regional Final, Tunisia

Addis Abeba and Arbaminch university students have made their mark by securing third place in the Huawei ICT competition's regional final in Tunisia, held from March 5-8. Competing against teams from nine countries, the Ethiopian students showcased their prowess in information and communication technology, highlighting Ethiopia's growing talent in the ICT sector.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Innovators

Huawei's commitment to fostering innovation among students is evident through this competition. According to Huawei Public Relations Director Liming Ye, the platform is not just about competition; it's about providing an avenue for students to enhance their ICT skills, exchange ideas, and leverage new technologies to innovate. The Ethiopian team, comprising students from Addis Abeba University Science and Technology and one from Arbaminch University, stood out among 30 teams across North, West, and Central Africa, earning them Huawei’s latest mobile phones as a reward for their achievements, while their instructors were also acknowledged for their support.

Highlighting African Talent

Advertisment

The Huawei ICT Competition has become a significant event for showcasing African talent in the ICT sector. With 90 students from countries including Mali, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and Morocco, the competition is a melting pot of ideas and innovation. Ethiopia's representation by nine students, divided into three teams participating in cloud, computing, and network tracks, underscores the country's investment in nurturing ICT talent. The success of the Ethiopian team in such a competitive environment demonstrates the potential of African students to excel in the global ICT landscape.

Looking Ahead to China

All winning students from the regional finals have their eyes set on the final phase of the competition, which will be held in China in 2024. This next stage promises to be even more challenging, with over 20,000 students from 500 universities worldwide vying for the top spots. The Huawei ICT Competition stands as a testament to the importance of ICT education and the need for platforms that can elevate young talents onto the global stage. For the Ethiopian team, their journey to China represents not just a personal achievement, but a step forward for their country’s presence in the global ICT community.

The achievements of these students in Tunisia are not just a win for them but a beacon of inspiration for many young ICT enthusiasts across Ethiopia and Africa. As they prepare for the final showdown in China, their journey from national champions to global contenders is a story of perseverance, talent, and the transformative power of education.