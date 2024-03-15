Ethiopian Students Shine, Clinch Third Place in Huawei ICT Regional Final, Tunisia

Emerging as a beacon of talent and innovation, Ethiopian university students proudly secured third place in the prestigious Huawei ICT Competition's regional final held in Tunisia from March 5 to 8, 2024. Competing against 90 students from nine countries, including Mali, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and Morocco, the Ethiopian team demonstrated exceptional knowledge and skills in information and communications technology (ICT), earning widespread acclaim.

Advertisment

Path to the Podium

The journey to success was not a walk in the park for the Ethiopian representatives. Selected from Addis Abeba Science and Technology, Jimma, Haromaya, and Arbaminch Universities, these nine students underwent rigorous preparation to showcase their prowess in ICT. Their participation in the 8th Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 highlighted Ethiopia's growing influence in the technology sector on the African continent. The competition provided an invaluable platform for students to exchange ideas, enhance their ICT knowledge, and develop practical skills crucial for their future careers.

Recognition and Rewards

Advertisment

Following their outstanding performance, the Ethiopian team received Huawei's latest mobile phones and tablets as part of their prize. More than just hardware, these awards symbolize the students' hard work, dedication, and the bright future that lies ahead in their ICT careers. Additionally, their third-place victory secures them a spot in the final phase of the competition, set to take place in China in 2024. This next stage promises even greater challenges and opportunities, as they will be competing against over 20,000 students from 500 universities worldwide.

Supporting Future Innovators

Huawei's commitment to fostering talent was evident through the words of Liming Ye, Huawei Public Relations Director. Ye emphasized the company's dedication to providing students with platforms for healthy competition, idea exchange, and innovation using new technologies. This support is crucial for nurturing the next generation of ICT professionals, who will undoubtedly contribute to the technological advancement of their countries and the African continent at large.

As these Ethiopian students gear up for the global final in China, their journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of education, hard work, and international collaboration in shaping the future of technology. Their achievement not only brings pride to their nation but also shines a spotlight on the immense potential of African youth in the global ICT arena.